On Wednesday, Jan. 29, many State Senators and State Representatives attended the Arkansas Sheriff's Winter Forum, in Little Rock. The meeting was held at the Marriott Hotel in downtown Little Rock. During the meeting, legislation affecting all Arkansas Sheriffs was discussed. Pictured from left are: Senator David Wallace, Representative Joey Carr, Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook, Representative Johnny Rye, Mississippi County Deputy Mike Cox, Representative Jon Milligan and Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder.