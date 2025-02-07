Stan Dutton resigns position from The Ritz Foundation

Stan Dutton, the executive direction of The Ritz Foundation, announced on social media Friday morning he has resigned from the position.

“It is with a sad, but grateful heart, that I announce my resignation from the Ritz,” Dutton wrote. My last day will be Feb. 18.

“I want to thank Mayor Logan, the Blytheville City Council, the Ritz Commission and you the citizens of Blytheville and Mississippi County,” he continued.

“It has been a wonderful journey full of memories I will cherish.

God is leading me on a new path and I need to be obedient to that call,” Dutton said. “I will continue to pastor Joiner Baptist Church and I will announce my new career later.

“Thank you all so much for the love and support you have give to me and the Ritz. Keep supporting Ritz and all that she does.”