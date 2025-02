The Nucor Star Cinema at the Ritz Civic Center in Blytheville will show the movie “Captain America: Brave New World:

The movie will be shown Feb. 14-16, Feb. 21-23 and Feb. 28-March 2.

The movie will be show at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets are $8.84 for ages 12 and under and 55 and over. General admission is $11.05.