Local Notes...

Blytheville Library

The Blytheville Public Library will host the next Teen After Hours to be held Feb. 4.

The after hour event will be held from 4:30-6 p.m.

Teens will create Valentine’s crafts and enjoy sweet surprised.

***

Information sought

Charles Whitcome of Minnesota contacted the Town Courier about his search for a dear friend, Virginia Joyce Carter. He said he had lost contact with her and would appreciate any information.

He said if any of her family or friends are still in the area, he would appreciate them contacting him or asking her to contact him. His phone number is 1-218-324-1821.

***

Valentine’s Bingo Studio 42 & Co. will hold a Valentine’s Bingo Saturday, Feb. 8.

The bingo will be held at 855 Airport Road, Manila with doors opening at 5 p.m. and games beginning at 6 p.m.

***

Caraway Council correction

The Caraway City Council voted to give all employees a $1,500, one time bonus (not a raise) as inadvertently reported in the

Town Courier.

***

Dyess Post Oﬃce

The Dyess Post Office has announced it has a new phone number.

The new number is 870-227-5050.