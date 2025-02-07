Local legend celebrates 30 years of dedication

Judy Cullins-Brand has been the heart and soul of the Perkins Family Restaurant in Blytheville for three decades. Her dedication has not gone unnoticed by the Houseworth family, owners of the restaurant, or by her customers.

This month Judy celebrated an incredible milestone: 30 years of service during which she has never missed a single day of work. Her long career began on the first day the restaurant opened, Feb. 1, 1995.

“The years have gone by fast but I have loved being here throughout the years,” Judy said. “The Houseworths are like my family. As a matter of fact I asked Don Houseworth to give me away at my wedding last June and he did not hesitate to say yes.”

Over the years, Judy has worn many hats at the restaurant. From waiting tables to managing the kitchen she has done just about every job there is. There is one role she treasures most and that is the role of baker. Known for her mouthwatering pies, cookies and muffins, Judy takes great pride in her craft.

“I have always loved to bake and Mr. Houseworth encouraged me to step up and bake for the restaurant,” Judy said. “Our customers seem to enjoy the homemade desserts and I enjoy baking them.”

The Houseworth family describes Judy as the heart of their team.

“She’s not just an employee, she is family,” Don Houseworth said, speaking on behalf of the family. “Judy’s commitment and passion are unmatched. We’ve been so lucky to have her with us all these years. She sets the standard for what it means to love your work.”

To honor Judy’s 30 years of service, the Houseworth family recently celebrated her with a beautiful bouquet of flowers and balloons. Judy shed a few happy tears as she was recognized.

As Judy reflects on her 30 years, she remains as passionate about her job as ever.

“I don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon,” she said with a laugh. “There are still pies to bake.”

The Houseworth family encourages the community to join them in congratulating Judy for her extraordinary milestone.

“She’s an inspiration,” Don said. “We want everyone to know just how amazing she is. Stop by Perkins to celebrate Judy and try one of her famous desserts. After all, there’s no better way to honor a local legend than with a slice of her signature pie.”