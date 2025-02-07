Top Menu Bar
entertainmentFebruary 7, 2025

Lion of the Year

Kevin Snow of the Blytheville Lions Club received the prestigious District 7-0 Lion of the Year award, highlighting his contributions to sight conservation and community support in Northeast Arkansas.

story image illustation
Photo By Joseph Fondren

Kevin Snow of the Blytheville Lions Club was presented the 1st District 7-0 Lion of the Year award this past weekend at the Lions Club District 7-0 convention in Jonesboro by District Governor Gary Henderson. District 7-0 includes 18 Lions’ clubs throughout Northeast Arkansas. “I felt extremely honored to be named Lion of the Year for our District. However, I feel it reflects on how great our Blytheville Lions club is and for all the groups we support to help with sight conservation and glasses for those in need.” Snow served as president of the Blytheville Lions Club from 2023 to 2024.

