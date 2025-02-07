Lady Bug Garden Club holds February meeting

The Lady Bug Garden Club met Feb. 6 in the parlor of the First United Methodist Church in Blytheville with club members Janet Bennett, Kathy Fruchtnicht, Becky Smart and Suzanne Wallace serving as hostesses.

Members were treated to a wonderful variety of breakfast foods and beverages.

President Kathy Conley opened the meeting with a self-written poem on prayer in memory of Lady Bug Anita Self.

Members then responded to roll call by answering the question, “Which is your favorite gift for Valentine’s Day, flowers or chocolate?”

Treasurer Janet Robertson gave the financial report.

The gardening tip for February: It is time to trim crepe myrtles, roses and grapevines.

Phyllis McClendon, director of The Haven of Northeast Arkansas, was introduced as the guest speaker.

McClendon gave a very informative program about The Haven. It is an emergency shelter for victims of domestic abuse.

She said domestic abuse occurs in every walk of life and no one can be discriminated against.It is a federally and state funded shelter. This year will mark the 29th year of the opening of The Haven. In 2024, the shelter provided 2,177 bed nights for victims and 6,531 meals. Already in the new year, The Haven has provided 213 bed nights.

The goal of The Haven is to not only provide safe shelter but to be a model of empowerment letting the victims go at their own pace to once again living independent lives.

October is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

This year The Haven is partnering with one of the local schools to bring awareness that teen dating violence can happen to students and it should never be permitted or accepted.

Donations of women’s and children’s clothing, food, hygiene products and cleaning supplies, as well as monetary donations, are always appreciated and can be dropped off at the outreach office on Main Street, Blytheville.

Laura Jane Glover serves as the liaison for the shelter and Loretta Heard is the outreach coordinator and can be reached at 870-838-8288.

Following the program, Kathy Conley read several poems referencing “Winter turning into Spring.”

The door prize, a plush blanket, was won by Ann Dickinson.

The March meeting will be held in the Family Life Center of the First Baptist Church on March 6. Hostesses for March will be Margaret Abbot, Rena’ Bradley, Christie Williams and Kay Wilson.