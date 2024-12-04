Top Menu Bar
entertainmentFebruary 7, 2025

Delta Sigma Theta works to share statistics of human trafficking

Delta Sigma Theta raises awareness on human trafficking during National Human Trafficking Awareness Month by sharing alarming statistics and partnering with communities to combat this ongoing issue.

On July 31, the Deltas set up an informational table at the Blytheville Arena to share human trafficking statistics.Photos are courtesy of Delta Sigma Theta member Michelle Sims
story image illustation

January is recognized as National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. The ladies of Delta Sigma Theta work hard to bring awareness of this tragedy, which is occurring daily in our county and surrounding communities.

Members of Delta Sigma Theta wore blue Jan. 11, the official wear blue for awareness, and they partnered with businesses and people in the community to show their support for Anti-Human Trafficking by tying blue ribbons on their doors/posts.

A Zoom with Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas was conducted and provided statistics regarding trafficking. For example, 60% of victims have a history in the foster care system, $150 billion is made annually by traffickers, and 11-24 years old is the age range of entry into human trafficking.

On July 31, the Deltas set up an informational table at the Blytheville Arena during the basketball game at Chickasaw Arena and educated the public regarding the statistics and the role the community can play to stop human trafficking.

They concluded with a presentation to the congregation of Living Word COGIC in Osceola.

