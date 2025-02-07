Betty Minyard wins Big Game contest

The NEA Town Courier would like to congratulate Betty Minyard of Blytheville who is the winner of the 2025 Big Game contest.

Minyard was the closest to the final score picking the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 36-21. The final score was 40-22 in favor of the Eagles.

In the event the tie breaker had been needed to select the winner, Minyard was right on the money correctly predicting that 24 points would be scored in the first half.

The 91-year-old grandmother, who loves to read her Town Courier, will be receiving her $50 Grand Prize very soon. The NEA Town Courier thanks Minyard and all of those who entered the contest and of course the advertisers whose sponsorships made the contest possible. We will be back in 2026 with Big Game 60.