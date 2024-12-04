Small Business seminar announced

JONESBORO — The Arkansas Small Business Technology Development Center (ASBTDC) will offer an opportunity for future business owners to learn about starting a business at a seminar on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

“Starting a Business in Arkansas,” will take place from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Delta Center for Economic Development. The class will be held in room 201 of the Delta Center, located at 319 University Loop on campus at Arkansas State University.

There is no charge for the seminar, but registration is required. To register or learn more, call 870-972-3517 or visit asbtdc.org/asbtdc-events/. ASBTDC provides one-to-one confidential guidance to business owners and entrepreneurs. Primary areas of assistance include business planning, financial analysis, market research, loan packaging, growth and expansion, marketing and profitability.

This in-person event is available at no cost thanks to co-sponsors FNBC Bank, First Community Bank, East Arkansas Planning & Development District, Bank OZK, First Security Bank, Capital CDC, Simmons Bank, and Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Authority.