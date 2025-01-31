City of Blytheville to hold Town Hall meeting Feb. 17

The city of Blytheville will hold a Town Hall meeting Monday, Feb. 17, at 5:30 p.m. at the Ritz Civic Center on Main Street. The meeting date was changed from the original announcement.

The public is invited to come and share concerns, ask questions and discuss the restructuring of the one half cent sales tax.

The Primary Election in May will include three ballot questions to decide if Blytheville’s one half cent sales tax should be restructured. This is not a new tax, it is permission from the taxpayers to continue police and fire salaries and to fund a capital improvement project. For more information call 870-763-3602.